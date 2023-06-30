16 employees share their best examples of 'the customer is never right.'

He asked for a free VIP drink with his meal, and the chaos began again.... I asked to see his VIP card, and he screamed and ran out of the store. I thought he was gone, so I was about to cancel his order, but he ran back in with a VIP sticker obviously torn from his car.

We aren't allowed to accept drive-through VIP stickers in store, customers have to use a VIP card. He waved the sticker in my face screaming 'IS THIS GOOD ENOUGH FOR YOU?'

I was scared, so I just let it go and gave him the free drink. Unfortunately, the guys in the back had neglected to put more fries in the fryer, so there was going to be a 5 minute wait on the fries. Inconvenient, but not at all my fault.