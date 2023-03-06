16 hair stylists reveal the very helpful or most annoying things clients always do.

Getting a haircut can be a vulnerable endeavor for many people, but wielding the power of the scissors can come with a very specific set of hilarious and upsetting challenges...

So, when a Reddit user asked hair stylists everywhere, "how exactly do you want customers to communicate what they want to you? What do they say/do that is unhelpful?" people were ready to vent about their horror stories from the salon. No, you actually have no clue what an "just an inch" means...

1.

As a barber who's made many mistakes by assuming what people want I now ask a lot of questions. Some people are awkward and don't like to talk but I don't care. I carefully and respectfully ask them questions to figure out what they want. Most men aren't picky.