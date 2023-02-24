16 tattoo artists reveal the absolute worst ink they've ever given a client.

While most artists won't actively judge your decision, they might deny your design if they don't want that kind of work attached to your portfolio. Sorry, lower back butterflies, infinity symbols on the wrist, dolphins on the ankle, or incorrect translations of a language you don't speak. So, when a Reddit user asked tattoo artists everywhere, "What's the worst tattoo you've ever given someone?" people were ready to share the worst designs, requests, or overall awkward customer experiences they ever endured during a shift at the shop.
I did a cover up that I wasn't proud of, but that's what the client wanted. A couple came in to the shop asking for a cover up of an ex bf. She showed me and surely enough, a big guy's name on her side hip. The good part was it was done in a light blue ink, easy to cover. I already started getting ideas in my head of what to cover it with. Guy steps in and says, "No. We just want a star over it."