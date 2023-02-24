16 tattoo artists reveal the absolute worst ink they've ever given a client.

Getting a tattoo can be a fun way to express your style permanently, but what about when your request makes an artist who has done countless designs shudder with secondhand embarrassment?

While most artists won't actively judge your decision, they might deny your design if they don't want that kind of work attached to your portfolio. Sorry, lower back butterflies, infinity symbols on the wrist, dolphins on the ankle, or incorrect translations of a language you don't speak. So, when a Reddit user asked tattoo artists everywhere, "What's the worst tattoo you've ever given someone?" people were ready to share the worst designs, requests, or overall awkward customer experiences they ever endured during a shift at the shop.

1.