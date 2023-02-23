17 bartenders share the stereotypes they always associate with your drink order.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what are your drink order stereotypes for different types of people?" people who work in the service industry were ready to share the assumptions they make about customers based on what they order. Sorry, espresso martini people but you're all unhinged wildcards...
When I waitressed I assumed people who drank martinis were functional alcoholics. - [deleted]
Vodka soda with a spalsh of cranberry... dubbed "the white girl" - staapl
Scotch: Older guys, or younger in higher positions, who think they're hot shit. I personally love some scotch. If he's older or looks weathered, on the rocks or neat.
Vodka or Gin and sweet sh*t: Every woman who dresses like she's out to impress. I personally ask them their name; then I mix vodka with OJ, Cran and lime, maybe garnished with a mint. I name the drink after them and watch the tips roll in. Also an incredibly easy way to pick up women as a bartender.