17 managers and recruiters share what happened during their absolute worst interview.

Nobody loves the job interview process, but sometimes uncomfortably regurgitating your resume is an important step to landing your dream gig...

So, when a Reddit user asked hiring managers, job recruiters, and interviewers everywhere, "What is the worst job interview you have ever had?" people were ready to share the details of the most awkward, cringe-worthy, or overall disastrous moments during the hiring process.

1.

Was interviewing an internal candidate for a position in a parallel department. I was embarrassed for him - he seemed to think he had the job in the bag, and so came totally unprepared and behaved so arrogantly that it was frankly shocking.