17 managers and recruiters share what happened during their absolute worst interview.

So, when a Reddit user asked hiring managers, job recruiters, and interviewers everywhere, "What is the worst job interview you have ever had?" people were ready to share the details of the most awkward, cringe-worthy, or overall disastrous moments during the hiring process.
Was interviewing an internal candidate for a position in a parallel department. I was embarrassed for him - he seemed to think he had the job in the bag, and so came totally unprepared and behaved so arrogantly that it was frankly shocking.
He failed to silence his phone (it rang four times before he excused himself to silence it.) and proceeded to grill us on other candidates during his 'do you have any questions for us?' portion. He had dropped by the desk of a coworker the day before the interview and THREATENED HER, 'you know, I hope this interview goes well, I've got dirt on you all LOL!'