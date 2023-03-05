Man threatens cops on co-worker's mom, learns he made the right call. UPDATED

I have a co-worker who works in a different city. We have a professional, friendly relationship. Some years ago we shared some beers together. But we are not what I would call "friends" Unfortunately my co-worker has been struggling with some very serious health issues.
My co-worker is also married, and has a son who is in his teenage years (his son is probably between the ages of 14-17 I'm not entirely sure) My co-worker was born and raised in the city I work in.
Anyway my co-worker's mom came into my office, she introduced herself and I was sympathetic with her. I'm a father, and there's a very good chance she will have to bury her son, and that's really tragic. I'm also confused, why is my co-worker's mom talking to me?