Man threatens cops on co-worker's mom, learns he made the right call. UPDATED

This is a long, complicated story, so let's get right into it.

AITA for threatening to call the police on my co-worker's mom?

redditadmindumb87

I have a co-worker who works in a different city. We have a professional, friendly relationship. Some years ago we shared some beers together. But we are not what I would call "friends" Unfortunately my co-worker has been struggling with some very serious health issues.

My co-worker is also married, and has a son who is in his teenage years (his son is probably between the ages of 14-17 I'm not entirely sure) My co-worker was born and raised in the city I work in.