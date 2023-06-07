16 employees share the most messed up thing they've ever seen happen at work.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What’s the most f^*&cked up thing you’ve seen at work?' people were ready to share their horror stories from the office.
A guy knew he was getting fired so he took a sh^&t in the trash can in his cubicle. Nobody knew if he did it there or took it into the bathroom to sh^&t in it, but he did it one way or another.
He got called up to HR and was let go. Then the people working in his area started complaining about the s^&t smell and, sure enough, I found it in his little trash can.
Then I called him to ask about it and he said it was an old burrito he forgot to throw out… it was not an old burrito he forgot to throw out. - 4Ever2Thee
A guy losing a finger because he tried moving an industrial-strength fan without turning it off first and his finger slipped through the grate. - Hrekires
'No one allowed in stairway, except during shift change.' I caught them hooking up in the stairway. - TrailerParkPrepper
Doing retail and this woman tried to rope all of us working at the counter into shaming her son (husband?) because he came up and asked about our store hours. This went on for 10 minutes and we're basically begging her to go away and the guy looks like a whipped dog. So uncomfortable and gross. - SquilliamFancySon95
Once saw someone step into a bucket of hot fryer oil, it got into their shoes and everything. - Mrlionscruff
Used to work at a regional coffee shop in the Midwest, I won’t say which, and it’s definitely not Scooter’s Coffee on 929 Walnut St in Kansas City, MO. Anyway, we had been seeing a few cockroaches around and mgmt called in exterminators.
On a hunch—something to do with cockroaches innate love for heat—guy lifts open the espresso machine and finds not one, not two, not thr- a whole colony of cockroaches ecosysteming it up right in the machinery. That was 2 years into my college job as a barista there—and I had a latte everyday. - anemalmask
It's November right before Christmas 2011 and CEO told me (CTO) to fire a guy so we could make our bonuses for the year. I replied, 'his wife is dying of cancer and has 2 months at most to live and he has kids. Just fire me and you'll make your bonus.' Without so much as a blink he said 'well what would you do?'.
I said, 'i can defer some equipment purchases to the next year and that will cover the $30k (ish) you are looking for'. He said, 'great, do that.'. He literally didn't care about another human being who was at the lowest of their lows. I'll never forget that and f&^ck you Rich. - allenasm
Saw a kid's laptop explode in the middle of the library. Battery completely melted down and destroyed the desk. - Panserbjornsrevenge
Not really a close co-worker but after pulling 100+ hours in investment banking one of the associates collapsed at an airport due to dehydration and fatigue. That was the day I knew I had to leave lol. - fundingsecured07
I was a head lifeguard/lifeguard instructor. The worst was probably a 15 year old boy that dove of the diving board, cracked his head open on the bottom of the pool (blood gushing), and was unconscious.
My coworker and I had to do a deep water spinal rescue which is basically the hardest rescue at a pool. The kid not only survived, but became a fellow lifeguard himself the next summer :)- AcornTopHat
Am a nurse. Used to work on an oncology unit. One of my patients family members walked into the wrong room by accident. The patient in that room had passed away and was shrouded, waiting for transport to the morgue.
She threw herself on the body, weeping, thinking it was her loved one and no one had called her. Then we realized what happened……it was not good. - Natureseeker23
The winner was the day we walked into work at an auto parts store and found the assistant manager hooking up with another assistant manager. Just going at it. - Bigdaddyjlove1
Saw some guys test the fire system by piling a bunch of trash on the floor of a loading area, dousing it with lighter fluid and igniting it. Turns out it worked. - paidjannie
I was a cashier at McDonald’s for a few months in HS. One night when I was working, 2 guys got into a fight in the parking lot and 1 dude pulled out a gun and shot the other dude (he lived). - No-Strawberry-5541
Where we used to hang up our winter coats. Ok this is in Canada, like -30° cold, and I seen one of my coworkers jackets infested with bedbugs. In the middle of winter. Left and never came back.
I ordered 2 bedbug proof mattress covers, cleaned out my house, left the window cracked, and spent a week with my grandmother. I don’t know if I brought any home, but if I did I can assure you they didn’t survive that - crackirkaine
Guy cut his finger in the deli slicer and tried to keep cutting lunch meat for a customer with blood everywhere - National_Sky_9120