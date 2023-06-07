16 employees share the most messed up thing they've ever seen happen at work.

While most shifts at work are fairly anti-climactic, there are some days on the job that will be forever etched into your memory (and not because the boss bought everyone pizza)...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What’s the most f^*&cked up thing you’ve seen at work?' people were ready to share their horror stories from the office.

1.

A guy knew he was getting fired so he took a sh^&t in the trash can in his cubicle. Nobody knew if he did it there or took it into the bathroom to sh^&t in it, but he did it one way or another.

He got called up to HR and was let go. Then the people working in his area started complaining about the s^&t smell and, sure enough, I found it in his little trash can.