16 former Chuck E. Cheese employees share the story of their absolute worst shift.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Former and current Chuck E. Cheese workers, what are some of the worst things to happen to you while working?' people were ready to share every last, vomit-covered air hockey table-infused detail.
Cleaning puke out of the sky tubes. The smell was horrifying. - hot_oil
'Hey, Sir, someone left a whole bunch of brownies in the sky crawl.' They weren't brownies... - someguysomewhere81
I got kicked in the crotch while in the Chuck E. suit... I’m a girl, and it still hurt. A little girl asked me when the “real” Chuck E. was gonna come out because I was “too short” to be the real Chuck E.
A mom wanted to show her kid that under the costume, it was just a real person and asked if I would take off Chuck E.’s head to show her daughter. I did, and the kid got even more freaked out thinking that the mouse had engulfed me.- m0317k5