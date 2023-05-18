16 former Chuck E. Cheese employees share the story of their absolute worst shift.

Working in the service industry often comes with a special set of tests of patience, but when the restaurant also involves screaming children, a band of mouse robots, and multiple gaming devices, it's a miracle anyone last beyond the orientation...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Former and current Chuck E. Cheese workers, what are some of the worst things to happen to you while working?' people were ready to share every last, vomit-covered air hockey table-infused detail.

1.

Cleaning puke out of the sky tubes. The smell was horrifying. - hot_oil

2.

'Hey, Sir, someone left a whole bunch of brownies in the sky crawl.' They weren't brownies... - someguysomewhere81

3.

I got kicked in the crotch while in the Chuck E. suit... I’m a girl, and it still hurt. A little girl asked me when the “real” Chuck E. was gonna come out because I was “too short” to be the real Chuck E.