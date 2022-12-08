15 waiters and bartenders share their most insulting tip-related horror story.

So, when a Reddit user asked people in the service industry, "what are your tipping horror stories?" waiters, bartenders, hosts, and managers everywhere were ready to vent about the customers who almost made them walk out mid-shift.
So I had a table of 6 young girls. They ask how much EVERYTHING is. Are bread sticks free? Is salad free? Is that refill free? 2 of them order a dish called Grilled Shrimp Caprese.. I bring it out and one girl says "Oh, I don't like shrimp." I stand there, scoff a bit, and repeat what she said. She says "well I dont like it cooked like this." "What do you mean?" "I don't like it grilled." Dumb. dumb dumb dumb.
So she gets the meal taken off and free desert because my manager is an idiot. So does the other girl who decided she didnt like it half way through. Their bill was about 70 dollars, they gave me cash and I said "I'll be back with your change."