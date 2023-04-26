16 bosses share the weirdest reason they had to fire an employee.

Firing people is never a fun day at work unless you're a demon from the depths of corporate hell, but sometimes an employee can surprise you with how impressively bad they are at the job they agreed to do...

Letting people go because of budget cuts of unfortunate extenuating circumstances is one thing, but firing the new hire for filling a waterfun with ketchup and spraying it on the sandwiches is a hilarious health code violation. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'bosses, what's the weirdest reason why you had to fire an employee?' people were ready to share.

1.

Technically she quit before we could fire her, but we had a young lady suspected of stealing money deposit bags. She was supposed to be taking them to another location for later deposit, but dozens of them ended up missing. This took months to find out.

An investigation turned up every single missing bag, unopened. Some were in her car, others at her home. She wasn't stealing the money to steal it, just too lazy to deliver them. We have better oversight now, btw. - TheFlounder

2.