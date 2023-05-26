18 bosses share what went down with the worst employee they ever had to deal with.

Being the boss can be awkward when you realize you're the only one who wasn't invited to the staff group chat or post-work Wednesday night margarita vent session...

While good leaders understand that their employees don't live to work, some hires can be hilariously brutal mistakes. So, when a Reddit user asked bosses and managers everywhere to spill the tea on their absolute worst employee, people who snagged the title or the corner ofice were ready to gossip.

1.

A few years back I made some changes to our employee manual so I put a couple copies in the break room for everyone to read if they wanted. The next day, one guy from the shipping department (who had worked there for over 10 years) walked into the main office and punched another guy who he had been having a little feud with for years right in the side of the face.