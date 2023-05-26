18 bosses share what went down with the worst employee they ever had to deal with.

While good leaders understand that their employees don't live to work, some hires can be hilariously brutal mistakes. So, when a Reddit user asked bosses and managers everywhere to spill the tea on their absolute worst employee, people who snagged the title or the corner ofice were ready to gossip.
A few years back I made some changes to our employee manual so I put a couple copies in the break room for everyone to read if they wanted. The next day, one guy from the shipping department (who had worked there for over 10 years) walked into the main office and punched another guy who he had been having a little feud with for years right in the side of the face.
Caught him totally off guard, knocked him out of his chair and on to the floor. The shipping department guy then walks out of the office and goes back to his job like nothing happened. Police were called, gave him a citation and I told him to grab everything and he was done.