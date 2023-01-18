Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 bosses share the worst example of employee misconduct they've ever witnessed.

16 bosses share the worst example of employee misconduct they've ever witnessed.

Taylor Brown
Jan 18, 2023 | 4:18 PM
ADVERTISING

Being a boss isn't always a montage of drinking whiskey in a glamorous corner office "Mad Men"-style, most of the time it's putting out tiny and confusing employee-caused fires...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Bosses/HR Employees, what's the worst case of employee misconduct you've had to deal with?" people were ready to share the story of the most awkward meeting they've ever had to schedule. Yes, it turns out that it is illegal to slowly steal company money over the course of a few years even if you have a good reason. No, you can't have threesomes in the walk-in freezer even if it's on your lunch break.

1.

Former CFO. During an investigation by our financial regulator, he backdated a document that made him appear in a slightly better light. Huge no-no in our industry. Our new acquiring firm had his PC audited, the fraud was discovered, and he was hit with a $75k fine. Hasn't worked in the industry in over 5 years. - optiongeek

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content