16 bosses share the worst example of employee misconduct they've ever witnessed.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Bosses/HR Employees, what's the worst case of employee misconduct you've had to deal with?" people were ready to share the story of the most awkward meeting they've ever had to schedule. Yes, it turns out that it is illegal to slowly steal company money over the course of a few years even if you have a good reason. No, you can't have threesomes in the walk-in freezer even if it's on your lunch break.
Former CFO. During an investigation by our financial regulator, he backdated a document that made him appear in a slightly better light. Huge no-no in our industry. Our new acquiring firm had his PC audited, the fraud was discovered, and he was hit with a $75k fine. Hasn't worked in the industry in over 5 years. - optiongeek