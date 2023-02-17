18 doctors and nurses reveal the worst mistake they ever made at work.

The "Karen" at the hospital who wants to speak to "the manager" about her loved one's heart surgery isn't really a Karen, is she? So, when a Reddit user asked, "Doctors, what is the biggest mistake you've made?" people who work in the medical field were ready to reveal the stressful, most embarrassing, or dumbest mistakes they ever made on the job.
My first day as a camp nurse for people with intellectual disabilities I gave 9 pills to the wrong guest. I didn't know who I was looking for and asked my friend to send out the guest.
His hypochondriac roommate walks out, tells me he is the person I'm looking for, I asked my friend for confirmation who THOUGHT the correct person had come to me and confirmed from afar that it was, and I administered the meds. He had a LOT of drug allergies. Stomach dropped when the actual person I was looking for came out 12 seconds later.