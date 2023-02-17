18 doctors and nurses reveal the worst mistake they ever made at work.

In most jobs, the biggest mistake you can make is accidentally CC'ing the wrong people on an email or forgetting the diet coke for table 6, but the stakes are a lot higher when people's lives are on the line...

The "Karen" at the hospital who wants to speak to "the manager" about her loved one's heart surgery isn't really a Karen, is she? So, when a Reddit user asked, "Doctors, what is the biggest mistake you've made?" people who work in the medical field were ready to reveal the stressful, most embarrassing, or dumbest mistakes they ever made on the job.

1.

My first day as a camp nurse for people with intellectual disabilities I gave 9 pills to the wrong guest. I didn't know who I was looking for and asked my friend to send out the guest.