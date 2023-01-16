Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 employees reveal the biggest red flags to look out for when starting a new job.

16 employees reveal the biggest red flags to look out for when starting a new job.

Taylor Brown
Jan 16, 2023 | 9:03 PM
ADVERTISING

If the person training you on your first day of work says "we have unlimited vacation days, but nobody ever takes them" it's time to run toward the door without a two weeks notice...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a massive red flag about a new workplace?" people were ready to share the day one warning signs that a job might be toxic.

1.

Constantly having people leave. Constantly hiring people. No real training structure for new hires - [deleted]

2.

"We work hard and play hard." Translation: You'll have no work-life balance but we also all drink too much. - Gerreth_Gobulcoque

3.

Places with truly great culture don’t have management teams constantly gushing about how great the culture is. If management talks about the culture ten times in the first week you’re there, run. Don’t look back. - LawfulOrange

4.

"Unlimited PTO". It's usually harder to get it approved, to the point that you have almost no PTO, OR no one takes it because the company fires people that take any not insignificant amount. It always sounds like a dream on paper and is a nightmare in reality. - tenth

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content