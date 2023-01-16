16 employees reveal the biggest red flags to look out for when starting a new job.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a massive red flag about a new workplace?" people were ready to share the day one warning signs that a job might be toxic.
Constantly having people leave. Constantly hiring people. No real training structure for new hires - [deleted]
"We work hard and play hard." Translation: You'll have no work-life balance but we also all drink too much. - Gerreth_Gobulcoque
Places with truly great culture don’t have management teams constantly gushing about how great the culture is. If management talks about the culture ten times in the first week you’re there, run. Don’t look back. - LawfulOrange
"Unlimited PTO". It's usually harder to get it approved, to the point that you have almost no PTO, OR no one takes it because the company fires people that take any not insignificant amount. It always sounds like a dream on paper and is a nightmare in reality. - tenth