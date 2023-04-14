17 employees reveal the story of how that one coworker finally got fired.

We've all witnessed a coworker that absolutely deserves to be fired on a spot somehow miraculously stretch their employment to an impressive degree...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "How did that one coworker get fired?" people were ready to reveal how the straw that broke the big boss' back (or wallet). Sorry, Nancy, but you can't tell customers to "burn forever in hell" even when they're having a full-on Karen moment at the register.

1.

Dude would drive to the site, park his work van, then have his GF pick him up and take off for 8 hours, come back and pick up the van, thereby cleverly fooling the GPS tracker in the vehicle...

But not the camera pointing directly at the spot where he parked, got picked up, and dropped off. Cost the company a substantial contract. And himself a job. - Dylsnick

2.