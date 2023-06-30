17 employees share the best story of quitting a bad job on the spot.

While we all might fantasize about storming out of a particularly bad shift in a blind rage, sometimes giving a proper two weeks notice with a 'thanks for everything' email is the usual method...

There's nothing more satisfying, though, than a dramatic tale of quitting a nightmare gig while telling everyone including the boss what you've truly thought about them for three years. So, when a Reddit user asked ex-employees everywhere, 'what is your 'I Quit' story that you’re most proud of?' people were ready to share.

1.

An old boss of mine called me on a Saturday morning around 10am and asked if I could take over a wedding gig he couldn't do because he double-booked himself (sound engineer). He said all the gear was packed and loaded in the truck, all I had to do was drive it to the spot and set it up. The Wedding was at 3pm.