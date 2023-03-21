18 employees share the final 'F*** you' they gave a bad boss before quitting.

Quitting a horrible job you had to tragically endure for far too long with a boss from the depths of corporate hell can be a beautifully satisfying endeavor...

Leaving gracefully with class and professionalism is usually suggested, but rolling out in a fiery, rage-fueled, and profanity-filled blaze of glory is a much better story. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your final 'f*ck you' to a boss you didn’t like?" disgruntled former employees everywhere were ready to share the most rewarding final goodbye they left for a horrible manager.

1.

My co-worker bought cake and ice cream for the office. Someone asked what we were celebrating...and he said his last day. - garethrory

2.

I was thinking about quitting but has holding back. I scheduled a vacation with 3 extra days. It was a once in a lifetime type of trip. He rejected my vacation request. I thought about it for a couple of hours.