18 employees share the final 'F*** you' they gave a bad boss before quitting.

Leaving gracefully with class and professionalism is usually suggested, but rolling out in a fiery, rage-fueled, and profanity-filled blaze of glory is a much better story. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your final 'f*ck you' to a boss you didn’t like?" disgruntled former employees everywhere were ready to share the most rewarding final goodbye they left for a horrible manager.
My co-worker bought cake and ice cream for the office. Someone asked what we were celebrating...and he said his last day. - garethrory
I was thinking about quitting but has holding back. I scheduled a vacation with 3 extra days. It was a once in a lifetime type of trip. He rejected my vacation request. I thought about it for a couple of hours.
Went to his office and told him 'I'm taking the trip no matter what.' The next morning the boss met me at hr and gave me a formal written warning. I responded by giving him my 2 week notice. They apologized and tried to convince me not to leave but it was too late. - likn16