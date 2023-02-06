19 employees share the 'insider' secrets their workplaces hide from customers.

Hiding a few company secrets from customers can be a relatively harmless part of running a business...

Technically nobody needs to know how the sausage gets made, but some companies take typical shadiness to a whole new level. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What 'insider' secrets does the company you work for NOT want its customers to find out?" employees everywhere were ready to reveal the juiciest back room gossip. No, those cookies aren't baked in the back of the store and those menus haven't been cleaned since opening day fifteen years ago. Yes, you can shoplift and no one can legally chase you out.

1.

The major gym chain that I worked for actively tries to discourage members from becoming frequent members. How do they do this? They would start by putting treadmills and elliptical out of order, or preventative maintenance.