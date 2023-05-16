22 employees share the subtle red flags in job interviews that say 'don't work here.'

Job interviews can be incredibly stressful nightmares of sweaty palms, attempting to reword your resume, lying about your past experience, and counting down the minutes until you can ask what the salary is...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, 'Working here would suck?'' people were ready to share the hidden hints that a work environment is about to ruin your professional and personal life.

1.

If they dodge the question when you ask about hours. - GamingTatertot

2.

Applied for a Guitar Tech job at guitar center. Went through three levels of interviews. Right during the last one, this f*cking dude, goes through all my paperwork and is like 'you got the job, we're gonna start you off in sales.'