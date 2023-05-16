22 employees share the subtle red flags in job interviews that say 'don't work here.'

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, 'Working here would suck?'' people were ready to share the hidden hints that a work environment is about to ruin your professional and personal life.
If they dodge the question when you ask about hours. - GamingTatertot
Applied for a Guitar Tech job at guitar center. Went through three levels of interviews. Right during the last one, this f*cking dude, goes through all my paperwork and is like 'you got the job, we're gonna start you off in sales.'
And I was like 'I didn't apply for sales, I've interviewed the last three weeks for the Guitar Tech position.' An he just said, 'I know.' And had this sh*tty stupid smile on his dumb face. And that's when I realized, they probably don't care for their employees there.- willislol