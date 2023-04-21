18 people share the most ridiculous reason they've seen a boss use to fire someone.

Getting fired isn't always the epic movie moment you fantasized about...sometimes it's just an awkward Zoom call over reasons you never would've expected...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the most ridiculous reason you witnessed someone getting fired?" people were ready to share the truly insane, unfair, hilarious, or "this needs to go in the employee manual now" reasons for a termination.

1.

We were all in the back, ready to clock out. A coworker was just about to clock out, when she saw another coworker, a receptionist of sorts. Instead of clocking out just then, she went over to other coworker and pulled out her phone to show a picture of her wedding dress.

After, she clocks out and goes home. Receptionist coworker turns other coworker in for having her phone out during work hours. Coworker is fired without so much of a warning. - [deleted]

2.