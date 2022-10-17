16 employees share the incident at work that led to a coworker's meltdown.

Who among us hasn't wanted to storm out of work one day at the slightest inconvenience of simply having do your job, and leave behind a hysterical story for your coworkers to share for years to come?

While most of us have fantasized about a passionate workplace breakdown, it's rare to actually witness the Karen customer who broke the barista. So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's your coworker 'meltdown' story?" people were ready to share the story of the time a colleague had an epic tanturm on the clock.

1.

My coworker, let's call him Gacy because that's the vibe, walks out to the coffee pot and has to wash it himself before he can start brewing a fresh pot. He starts screaming "IS NOBODY GONNA HELP ME CLEAN THE F*CKING COFFEE POT?!"