16 employees share the incident at work that led to a coworker's meltdown.

While most of us have fantasized about a passionate workplace breakdown, it's rare to actually witness the Karen customer who broke the barista. So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's your coworker 'meltdown' story?" people were ready to share the story of the time a colleague had an epic tanturm on the clock.
My coworker, let's call him Gacy because that's the vibe, walks out to the coffee pot and has to wash it himself before he can start brewing a fresh pot. He starts screaming "IS NOBODY GONNA HELP ME CLEAN THE F*CKING COFFEE POT?!"
Then he proceeds to sulk off and do his coffee business and sits back down at his desk as if nothing happened. That guy has been and continues to be working there since 1995. He's also threatened to punch his supervisor in the face. Good dude. - Spear810