19 luxury hotel employees share the things management doesn't want guests to know.

Think twice before sleeping too close to that duvet cover, sipping from the mini bar glasses, or trusting that the couch by the window hasn't held 1,000 bare butts...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'People who work at super fancy hotels, what kind of stuff happens that management doesn’t want people to know about?' 5-star hotel employees everywhere were ready to spill the dirty details.

1.

Worked at the Luxor casino in Vegas while I waited to go to film school. People piss under the gambling tables. - BumblebeeExpensive

2.

We had an entire wing of the hotel infested with bedbugs. They just move through the walls from one room to the next. We waged a war of attrition that took years, and cost a lot of money, but we never stopped renting the rooms.