19 luxury hotel employees share the things management doesn't want guests to know.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'People who work at super fancy hotels, what kind of stuff happens that management doesn’t want people to know about?' 5-star hotel employees everywhere were ready to spill the dirty details.
Worked at the Luxor casino in Vegas while I waited to go to film school. People piss under the gambling tables. - BumblebeeExpensive
We had an entire wing of the hotel infested with bedbugs. They just move through the walls from one room to the next. We waged a war of attrition that took years, and cost a lot of money, but we never stopped renting the rooms.
We had one old guy though who was rich, divorced several times over, he just retired in the hotel. He had a room on the ground level right around the corner from the hotel bar. I don't know what he paid for it, but it wasn't cheap, and he furnished his own room.
Everyone on staff knew his habits, knew his drink, knew when to leave him alone or when he wanted to chat. The funniest thing was, after he passed, he'd pre-booked his memorial at a totally different hotel. He liked his privacy I guess. RIP Hal. - machuitzil
Porn shoots. And you know those carpets and upholstery ain’t getting cleaned. - pay-this-fool
My mom used to work as a cleaner in a fancy hotel. She actually ended up quitting because of how disgusted she was that 99.999% of the bedding, towels, etc NEVER got washed.
She said there’s such a time pressure to get “x” amount of rooms done in “x” amount of time that many cleaners would just remake the beds and re-fold the towels. - SeductivePigeon
I was a banquet server at a semi-high end place, and there was a couple who stayed in a room for several days and ordered room service for all their meals, including at least one bottle of Dom Perignon champagne, which at that time was $150 plus tip.
They were otherwise unremarkable except for one thing: When they checked out, they paid their bill entirely in quarters, which they brought to the lobby in canvas bags. We guessed they most likely owned a car wash, or a laundromat. - notthesedays
We have a secret way in from the parking garage that leads to the executive offices. It’s uh. For escorts. - Spindrune
I worked cooking at an ultra exclusive resort in Utah ($3k-$12k/night). Nothing that exciting happened in my year there. I found a bottle in the tallboy (large fridge) labeled 'Kristen Belle's Breastmilk. DO NOT USE.' Most celebrities were nice, except for David Beckham. He specifically requested no staff members make eye contact with him
I had put in my 2 weeks, and was really drunk on a day off, and made a post on FB about how Gordon Ramsay was coming and I hoped he wasn't filming Kitchen Nightmares with us. I was fired within 24 hrs, lol. I did get to cook fish tacos for him and his family though, and I heard he complimented the dinner kitchen crew directly (partially open kitchen), which is cool. - OM3N1R
A well-known luxury hotel and resort chain keeps a database of you. They get pictures from the internet and basically stalk you to create a profile. They put what you ordered to eat, how many towels you needed, what drinks you liked, your kids' names and birthdays, address phone number.
Everyone working in the hotel has access to this database and can see your information. It's not all good stuff either. We know you were an ahole to Jen while you were staying in London.
The one I was at had to remove cameras in the lobby because big wig guys would bring their mistresses, and no evidence was allowed to be recorded. - Ch3wbacca1
Probably about 25% of people either bleed or leave sh$#t stains on the beds. It's truly atrocious how disgusting people are, especially when they know someone else is cleaning it up. Even the wealthier guests. And the best tippers are the cleanest people.
If someone fully sh#t on the bed and used towels to wipe, left cum on the shower door, drank heavily and puked on the carpet in multiple places, and clogged the toilet, that person will not tip at all.
But the person who barely used the full bed and didn't use the shower at all and was super clean and polite, now that's a good tipper. - kpo987
Did valet at an upscale hotel in SF the number of times I parked luxury vehicles with illegal items haphazardly/precariously stowed in obvious places always blew me away. Not surprisingly those guests were great tippers as they learned who to trust.
So many escorts too, always laughed at dudes who’d come to the restaurant for lunch with a new lady practically every day like he was showing off his catalogue of women as if no one knew he paid for them all - lazerayfraser
A family member used to work at Opryland Hotel in Nashville. Yes, it's super fancy. For about a year, they had a phantom sh&#ter. As in, random dumps left in random places.
It was always in corners where security cameras didn't reach. They figured it was an employee, and had some ideas, but never knew who it was, until someone left and it stopped. This was about 20 years ago. - 1955photo
We had valet service at our hotel, and due to huge amounts of theft and breakins in our lots we had to go thru guests cars and take everything of value out to hid stuff in our conference room, then put it all back in before we brought their car around. Was ridiculous. and we had to keep it under wraps - Harambeaintdeadyet
We take notes on your reservation profile. Everything from anniversary information to fav cocktails and food. Add notes to pass along to other staff. - dez_navi
The amount of people who sh^t in the shower far exceeds however many people you think sh%t in a shower - Mynamesrobbie
The amount of sex toys left behind will blow your mind. - Mexicancandy77
After the weddings the staff will clean up and then get pissed on the leftover alcohol you didn't drink - Dazz316
I used to work as a freelance bartender and hotels were always the worst run situation I would end up in. Here are some examples from a really nice looking hotel in an old monastery.
The beer lines had never been cleaned, like literally never. I asked where the equipment was to do it and no-one could tell me. I eventually found it dusty in a closet in the cellar. The breakfast buffet leftovers were usually reheated and given to the staff, but sometimes became the following day's breakfast buffet. The chefs were just shit faced pretty much every day.
The worst I saw though was the wine put out on tables at a wedding. They married them up, recapped them, and put them back in the cellar. Not even the same wine getting poured into bottles. Guests had drank straight from them and everyone had seen, and no-one had an issue with this. In my country this is actually illegal, it's called diverting waste. This was the final straw for me in this particular venue.
I told the manager that I didn't give a sh%t what he did after my time there ended but there was no fucking way I was letting that wine be resold. He tried to tell me that it was perfectly legal, I cut him off and told him that it wasn't, it doesn't matter either way, it's disgusting and immoral, and if I find a single bottle of that wine in the stores I'm walking out.
Luckily when you're freelance bartending somewhere you're there because they desperately need you, so threatening to leave works really well. - tlsmckenzie
I worked as a house keeper for luxury hotels and rental properties. They were really strict on how much time we had to spend cleaning each room. So you had to move REALLY fast.
I’m a perfectionist with OCD so I tried to make every place I cleaned spotless so guests could enjoy their stay. I got written up for taking too much time. They would always said “it doesn’t have to be clean, it just has to LOOK clean.'
Moral of the story - always bring your own pillow case. Walk around indoor shoes /flip flops. Top sheet is your “bed condom” cause duvets rarely get washed ever - Humble-Genius-52
$2k per night and this place has a serious rat problem. - prof_dynamite