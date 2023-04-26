18 former employees who quit their jobs on the spot share what made them snap.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'People who have quit a job on the spot, what made you snap?' people were eager to share their epic final straws from bad bosses, coworkers from hell, or overall miserable gigs.
I quit a job once because my boss wouldn't let me take off on a Friday for a wedding, even though I requested it 9 months in advance. It was MY wedding! I gave 2 weeks notice on Thursday, got married on Friday, and went on a 2-week honeymoon. So there. - smilebreathe
My boss telling me I have two arms and legs when I asked someone to grab me a container as I cut a huge roast beef with blood everywhere. He felt the need to literally roll on the chair out of the office to yell that and then again to say “didn’t you hear me.' Yes I did and I left my apron and the bloodiest mess and clocked out right next to him and left - ladybuginawindow