18 former employees who quit their jobs on the spot share what made them snap.

Quitting a job with a formal two weeks notice is the usual route, but it's a much better story to storm out mid-shift because you can't take one more demand from Linda in marketing...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'People who have quit a job on the spot, what made you snap?' people were eager to share their epic final straws from bad bosses, coworkers from hell, or overall miserable gigs.

1.

I quit a job once because my boss wouldn't let me take off on a Friday for a wedding, even though I requested it 9 months in advance. It was MY wedding! I gave 2 weeks notice on Thursday, got married on Friday, and went on a 2-week honeymoon. So there. - smilebreathe

2.