19 former employees share the absolute worst job they ever had.

A bad job can be a demoralizing nightmare of counting down the hours until you no longer have to pretend that 'the customer is always right'...

The bright side of a nightmare gig though is that it can usually make for a funny (or at the very least interesting) story. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the worst job you've had?' people were ready to reveal the dark cloud that looms over their resume.

1.

A sign holder. In the 7th grade, I was a sign holder at my mom's Supercuts during summer where I got dehydrated very quickly. After 30 minutes passed, I went inside for a break inside the nice, cooled room.

Turns out I got so lightheaded I ran down the hallway and threw up as I was running. Only a little bit ended up in the toilet, and I made $5 that day. - [deleted]

2.