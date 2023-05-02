19 former employees share the absolute worst job they ever had.

The bright side of a nightmare gig though is that it can usually make for a funny (or at the very least interesting) story. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the worst job you've had?' people were ready to reveal the dark cloud that looms over their resume.
A sign holder. In the 7th grade, I was a sign holder at my mom's Supercuts during summer where I got dehydrated very quickly. After 30 minutes passed, I went inside for a break inside the nice, cooled room.
Turns out I got so lightheaded I ran down the hallway and threw up as I was running. Only a little bit ended up in the toilet, and I made $5 that day. - [deleted]
Last winter I worked at a film distribution warehouse. It's where all the reels of film are kept and then sent out to various theaters for showings. That was pretty cool, but my job was to trash almost every single reel of flim. It hurt to have to throw out history like that, but with all the movie theaters switching to digital projectors they don't need 12 copies of Jurassic Park, or Forrest Gump. It reelly sucked. - [deleted]