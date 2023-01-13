18 former employees share the company secret they're allowed to reveal now.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some company secrets you can now reveal since you don’t work for the company anymore?" people were ready to throw their ex-workplace under the bus. Always be nice to your staff, managers and bosses--you never know when that barista will make a viral TikTok about how all the "fresh" baked goods are actually a week old.
Bed Bath and Beyond will accept a return for ANY item that is in their inventory. You can claim anything is defective. A woman once returned a 75% burned Yankee Candle because the wick dipped into the wax and she couldn’t fish it out. She got a 100% refund.
A guy brought in a vacuum he purchased probably 9 years ago from a store in another state. It took us about 20 minutes of fishing through an older version of the inventory system to validate that, yes, at one time about a decade ago, BBB carried that SKU. Full refund.