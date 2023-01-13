18 former employees share the company secret they're allowed to reveal now.

The best part of quitting a bad job is the happy hour after your last shift when you get to brutally vent about the office that took valuable hours away from your precious time on this planet...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some company secrets you can now reveal since you don’t work for the company anymore?" people were ready to throw their ex-workplace under the bus. Always be nice to your staff, managers and bosses--you never know when that barista will make a viral TikTok about how all the "fresh" baked goods are actually a week old.

1.

Bed Bath and Beyond will accept a return for ANY item that is in their inventory. You can claim anything is defective. A woman once returned a 75% burned Yankee Candle because the wick dipped into the wax and she couldn’t fish it out. She got a 100% refund.