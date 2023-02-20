16 hotel employees share the strangest request they ever received from a guest.

Working in customer service can turn any calm, rational, and emotionally intelligent person into a cave-dwelling hermit who happily lives off the grid...

Fake-smiling, trying to choke down laughter while a complete stranger threatens both your life and livelihood over a missing side of fries, or performing extreme mental gymnastics to accodomate completely bizarre requests--working with the general public is not for the weak. So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in hotels, "What's the strangest request you've had from a guest?" concierges and housekeepers everywhere were ready to gossip.

1.

I was once called up to someone's room to staple/superglue his black bowtie back together again; He'd managed to tear it straight in half. I brought a spare up instead. - kunstlich

2.