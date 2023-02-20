16 hotel employees share the strangest request they ever received from a guest.

Fake-smiling, trying to choke down laughter while a complete stranger threatens both your life and livelihood over a missing side of fries, or performing extreme mental gymnastics to accodomate completely bizarre requests--working with the general public is not for the weak. So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in hotels, "What's the strangest request you've had from a guest?" concierges and housekeepers everywhere were ready to gossip.
I was once called up to someone's room to staple/superglue his black bowtie back together again; He'd managed to tear it straight in half. I brought a spare up instead. - kunstlich
Strange as in "I get this way too often...": "Hi there, strange desk agent. In the 15 seconds I've known you, I've decided you seem trustworthy enough that I can request you to be responsible for something precious and irreplaceable. Watch my kid." - sig863