16 office employees reveal what makes their coworker 'that guy' everyone talks about.

Working in an office can come with a lot of clashing personalities, hilarious pet peeves, drama in the emails, and utterly unhinged gossip...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Office workers, in your workplace, who is 'that guy,' and what does he do?' people were ready to share how their coworker earned their infamous title. Hint: if you think your workplace doesn't have 'that guy,' it's because you're that guy.

1.

'Ok we move for lunch at 12:30. Ok with everybody ?' 12:30: 'Go go !'

'5 minutes I'll go to the bathroom'. And then we wait for 5 minutes with our jackets on and everything. Every. Single. Day.- SeriousJack

2.