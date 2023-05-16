16 office employees reveal what makes their coworker 'that guy' everyone talks about.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Office workers, in your workplace, who is 'that guy,' and what does he do?' people were ready to share how their coworker earned their infamous title. Hint: if you think your workplace doesn't have 'that guy,' it's because you're that guy.
'Ok we move for lunch at 12:30. Ok with everybody ?'
12:30: 'Go go !'
'5 minutes I'll go to the bathroom'.
And then we wait for 5 minutes with our jackets on and everything.
Every. Single. Day.- SeriousJack
We have two. One is young and excellent at 'looking busy,' while doing nothing. He's chatty and thinks he's personal so he takes longer to do his tasks, he thinks he's smart as hell by turning his monitors and having a little barrier up while he watches YouTube, or that no one knows he naps in the bathroom.