16 people debate the benefits and dangers of the 'quiet quitting' trend.

What's the point of spinning yourself into a frenzy of stress or wasting your precious youth clocking in and out of a torturous slog? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are your thoughts on “Quiet quitting”/“Acting your Wage?" people were ready to debate the benefits and downsides of shamelessly doing the absolute bare minimum that's required of you at work.
It's a bullsh*t corporate term for just doing your job. - darkuen
This whole concept is completely absurd to me. I do realize that in the US you are probably expected to work harder than what you're contractually required to do but for instance here in the Nordic countries most people have always "acted their wage." We don't live to work, we do our job and go home to live our lives. - ourstobuild