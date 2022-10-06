16 people debate the benefits and dangers of the 'quiet quitting' trend.

Hustle culture, grinding yourself into a sleepy pile of bones for your career, staying at the office late, or refusing to take vacation days when you have unlimited PTO are all some standard mindsets employees are just now beginning to question...

What's the point of spinning yourself into a frenzy of stress or wasting your precious youth clocking in and out of a torturous slog? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are your thoughts on “Quiet quitting”/“Acting your Wage?" people were ready to debate the benefits and downsides of shamelessly doing the absolute bare minimum that's required of you at work.

1.

It's a bullsh*t corporate term for just doing your job. - darkuen

2.