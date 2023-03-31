Someecards Logo
19 people share the biggest red flags to look out for during job interviews.

Taylor Brown
Mar 31, 2023 | 2:04 PM
Job interviews can be brutal tests of strength and finding creative ways to reinvent your mostly made-up resume...

Oh yes, one of my high specialized skills is...the art of Microsoft Word. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the biggest red flag during an employment interview?" people everywhere were ready to share the most cringe-inducing, embarrassing, awkward, or overall unprofessional signs to search for during the torturous job hunt.

1.

My recent interview with what I thought would be a dream job went like this: "You know you're the 6th person we've tried to make this position work for and we're starting to think it's us" - Seedinthethorns

2.

Stating that they don't like to discuss pay during the interview. - claevyan

3.

Not having a solid job description!!!!!! This is the biggest one “we are just creating the position” - Earth-Rat

4.

Dynamic fast paced environment, it's a mess, management is top heavy and supervisors are spread thin, you're on your own learn fast - Nostonica

Sources: Reddit
