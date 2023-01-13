16 people share what prompted them to rage-quit a job without a two weeks notice.

While it's customary to give a two weeks notice, there are some workplaces that don't deserve the courtesy of a warning...

We've all fantasized about stopping mid-shift to tell everyone you work with how you really feel about them before sprinting out the door forever, but leaving a job is usually a pretty anti -climactic activity. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Workers, have you ever been prompted to quit your job right on the spot? Not like a two weeks notice, just a 'I quit!' and walk out the door? If so, what happened?" ex-employees everywhere were ready to share their tale of rage-quitting into the abyss.

1.