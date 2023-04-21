17 people who quit their jobs on the spot out of spite reveal their final straw.

Quitting a job after a brutally honest, hilariously angry monologue can be a satisfying vision if you're willing to lose that potential reference...

Most of the time though, the quitting process is a fairly anti-climactic email followed by an exit interview. "Thanks so much for the opportunity to make my life a living hell for 40 hours a week for two years." So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who've quit their jobs on short notice out of spite. What was the final nail in the coffin?" brave former employees everywhere were ready to vent.

1.

Quit Best Buy after two weeks. Just called up an hour or so before a shift and said "yea, not coming in. Ever again."

Here's a list of sh*t from that two week time frame: