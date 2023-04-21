17 people who quit their jobs on the spot out of spite reveal their final straw.

Most of the time though, the quitting process is a fairly anti-climactic email followed by an exit interview. "Thanks so much for the opportunity to make my life a living hell for 40 hours a week for two years." So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who've quit their jobs on short notice out of spite. What was the final nail in the coffin?" brave former employees everywhere were ready to vent.
Quit Best Buy after two weeks. Just called up an hour or so before a shift and said "yea, not coming in. Ever again."
Here's a list of sh*t from that two week time frame:
-Got barked at for taking a customer too close to a lift someone was using (during prime hours. On the sales floor). The lift was in the middle of an aisle and we turned around as soon as we rounded the corner and saw the thing blocking it.