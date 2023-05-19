16 people who work in IT share their most ridiculous 'you have to fix this' request.

It might be a surprise to some people, but IT workers do a lot more than say 'have you tried turning it off and then back on again?'

Explaining to CEOs how to download a PDF or forward an email might be the majority of the job, but sometimes the requests become shocking ridiculous. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'IT workers, what is the most ridiculous 'you're IT, you have to fix this' request you've received?' people were ready to share the dumbest, funniest, or truly shocking client interactions they've ever experienced on the job.

1.

Our IT helpdesk (before it was renamed the support desk) eventually ended up keeping fluorescent tubes and whiteboard markers in stock because people would send complaints to the CEO that we were refusing to help when we asked them to contact the office manager for these things.