21 bosses share the funniest thing they ever read on an applicant's resume.

Applying for a job is often a torturous grind of cover letters that never get read, stressful interviews, hidden salaries and wondering which talents to lie about in the 'special skills' section...

Hiring managers and bosses get to see the other side of the process, though, and it can be a hilarious journey. Is 'Microsoft Word' really a skill you can be an 'expert' in? So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Bosses, what's the funniest thing you've read on a prospective employee's CV?' people were ready to share the resume that took them by surprise.

1.

'Minor embezzlement' - reason for leaving last position - [deleted]

2.

The most memorable I've had was some kid that had just graduated. The very last line on his cv was - 'I know first hand that the importance of teamwork is often the difference between life and death.' It was a part time retail position he was applying for... - rabbitwarrens

3.