21 bosses share the funniest thing they ever read on an applicant's resume.

Hiring managers and bosses get to see the other side of the process, though, and it can be a hilarious journey. Is 'Microsoft Word' really a skill you can be an 'expert' in? So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Bosses, what's the funniest thing you've read on a prospective employee's CV?' people were ready to share the resume that took them by surprise.
'Minor embezzlement' - reason for leaving last position - [deleted]
The most memorable I've had was some kid that had just graduated. The very last line on his cv was - 'I know first hand that the importance of teamwork is often the difference between life and death.' It was a part time retail position he was applying for... - rabbitwarrens
Not a boss, but I am in HR and review resumes to give to bosses. I was looking at some for an open accounts payable position. I came across 'DJ B-HIND'S' résumé. At first I thought wow, that's a really strange name. No, he was actually a DJ and used that name on his résumé.