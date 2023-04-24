17 employees describe the absolute worst coworker they ever had.

Working with other people can be on the greatest challenges of any job as collaboration and basic human decency aren't universal skills...

Every job has that one coworker who is always the subject of the workplace drama, but everyone still begrudgingly invites them to the post-work happy hour. Maybe if we give Steve a 18th chance he won't get us kicked out of the bar for starting a fight about spreadsheets? So, when a Reddit user asked, "who are the worst coworkers that you've ever had to work with?" people were ready to vent about the office snack stealer, squeaky wheel, or the teacher's pet to the boss.

1.

We had a guy on the night shift that would come to work clock in and then drive away, come back at the end of his shift and clock out.