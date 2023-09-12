21 employees share the 'dirty little secret' people should know about their industry.

Anyone who has worked in retail or the service industry is familiar with the lesson that "the customer is actually always wrong"...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a 'dirty little secret' about an industry that you have worked in, that people outside the industry really should know?" current and former employees everywhere were ready to reveal the workplace gossip.

1.

I worked at a major jewelry company in the US. When we wanted to buy jewelry, we paid what it costs to make the product (material, labor, shipping), plus 10%. I paid around $115 for a pair of $950 diamond earrings. - SComstock

2.

Wash all of your “new clothes." A very high percent has been worn and returned. - bhellor

3.

A very popular local bagel shop/bakery I worked at advertised all of our baked goods were homemade (dozens of muffins, danish, cinnamon rolls ect) and they were not.