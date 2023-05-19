17 employees share the most immature thing they've seen a coworker do.

Working with coworkers can form genuine friendships, happy hour trauma bonds, or a petty years-long feud with someone you would never interact with otherwise...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the most immature thing you've ever seen a coworker do at work?' employees everywhere were ready to share the gossip in the office DMs and staff group chats.

1.

Pretend to faint - Bodymindisoneword

2.

I once saw a fully grown man in tears because his wife wouldn't let him buy an X-Box game. - Rough_And_Ready

3.

Travel industry worker here. When passing through customs in other countries, we routinely get our luggage searched. One coworker consistently puts his skid marked underwear on the top, so its first on display for the inspection officer.

He will purposely take 5 minutes of his time before we go through the checkpoint to make sure his setup is complete before passing through. - Thecap10

4.