18 employees share their most satisfying 'I got fired on the spot' story.

18.

I worked at TigerDirect. I got fired 30 minutes after the store closed as soon as the 'investigation' ended. Someone stole a laptop. They blamed me. Not for stealing it, but for 'aiding' the thief.

This was false. I gave the laptop to the cashier and told her it was for that guy. The guy slipped out of line and said 'I forgot 1 other thing'. Came back with a monitor box and placed it beside the laptop to hide it away from the cashier's PoV.

While she was cashing other people out, he swiped the laptop, walked up the greeter at the door and said 'this is my laptop, I was just getting it repaired'. The greeter let him go and off he went on his merry way.