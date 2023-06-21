18 employees share their most satisfying 'I got fired on the spot' story.

While the process of losing a gig is often a long and boring series of mistakes and difficult conversations, losing your employement on the spot is a humbling moment of 'WTF.' So, when a Reddit user asked, 'what's your best 'I got fired on the spot' story?' former employees everywhere were ready to share their tale from the shift from hell.
Not me but a friend was working in downtown Indy on the 45th floor. He was in IT. Out of the clear blue, on a Friday, they fire him for some made up shit. He cleaned out his cubicle of personal items and left, determined to go to his neighborhood pub and tie one on.
They have a cafeteria on the 40th floor, and having worked there for 8 years, he had gotten to know the people, so he stopped in to say bye. He saw some other people taking an early lunch at the cafeteria that he knew from the 38th floor.
They saw his box of personal items and figured out he had been fired. A quick discussion and improptu job interview was set up. He was hired on the spot to start Monday - didn't even have to take his personal stuff home.
The best was Monday morning, when he got on the elevator with his old boss, who asked 'Where are you going?' 'To work', he replied. 'Like hell you are,', the old boss retorted, 'I fired you Friday, don't you get that?' 'Hey, I didn't say I was going to work for you asshole!' was my friends response. Priceless. - dgillz
I worked at a fast food joint when I was 17. In the middle of my shift I got called into the back office by two managers. They told me (not accused, they presented it as fact) that $300 was missing from a till and that I had stolen it.
Being young, and very afraid I bawled my eyes out and just went home. When my mother heard what had happened she was having none of this sh%t. Enter super mom.
My mother pulled together a bunch of facts and took the fast food chain to the Labor Board and eventually to court for unjust firing.
When they fired me they had absolutely no evidence I had committed any crime; no video (there was two cameras in the store and neither of them covered the register in question), any employee on staff had access to the register at any given time, and also I had just gotten paid $700+ for two weeks where I had worked overtime.
My mother caused an investigation which ended up proving that a manager (who had taken a previous disliking to me) had actually stolen the money -- one of the managers who had been present at my firing. I won over $7,000 in settlement, and promptly put it into my university fund. - TheTimeLordsWife
Worked for a video game store in 2004. I made a whopping $6 an hour. Someone stole a $50 game during my shift.
The next day the manager tried to make me and another coworker reimburse him for the full $50, even though the manager paid way less to stock it.
I told my boss, 'Just because someone stole from you doesn't give you the right to steal from me.' A few minutes later my job was stolen from me. - [deleted]
Worked at a gas station on a corner of a busy street in Vancouver, cars often drove through when turning right in order to get past the light and one day a car drove in and stopped for a minute looking like it was waiting to merge back into the other street when traffic let up.
Apparently it was waiting for me to wave it to the pump and finally it drove to the pump on it's own (imagine that, they didn't need a wave!) and my boss came over upset, I was already pissed at him because he had just made a female coworker cry for a really small issue.
He flipped out and yelled at me in front of the customer for not waving them in and I explained calmly that I thought he was driving through and he said 'I think you should learn to use your brain a little better.' and I said 'I think you should stop being an ahole to your employees in front of customers.' Fired on the spot. - [deleted]
Years ago I worked as a temp, sweeping floors in a factory. There were quite alot of women working there and the boss was constantly making sexual suggestions towards them.
At a certain point he tapped his belly and said 'Good tools are stored under a roof.' On which I remarked that nothing grows in the shadow. That was my last day. - Maternitus
Not me but a friend. He worked at Target which we all probably know has a khaki pants and red shirt dress code. His manager got on his case about his 'salmon' or not-red-enough shirt and told him to wear red and khaki the next day. The next day, he shows up in red pants and a khaki shirt, fired on the spot. - hipsterlibrarian
Not me but my brother. He was working as a sandwich maker at Potbelly’s when he f'd up an order for a particularly irritable customer.
She gets lippy, he responds in kind, she says she's gonna have him fired, he says he's gonna have her killed. - [deleted]
I had a friend who worked at Dunkin Donuts and was accused of stealing, he never stole a dime and flipped the f out and threw a coffee pot against the wall and said, 'THERE'S YOUR TWO WEEKS NOTICE.' Turns out they accused the wrong guy of stealing and they apologized, but he quit anyway. - Dengar
I took a new position at an IT shop that seemed pretty legit during the interview. All is well but after a few days I get asked to do something rather sketchy. Install pirated Windows on business machines.
That's quite illegal and could cost me my Microsoft cert's so I pushed back. The owner says 'If you don't install that software consider yourself fired.' I politely said 'Works for me, you can take this job and shove it up your a$s.'
Called the business and told them what was going on and they immediately fired him as their IT contractor and word slowly spread around town. Last time I checked he had to close up shop.
The company I left to go work for this other company immediately hired me back and I was able to bring a good portion of the sketchy company's clients with. - [deleted]
I worked at a crappy job binding books for four hours a day, every day. Not too bad considering I could listen to my iPod and just go about it mechanically. I worked with a guy who was way into weird conspiracy theories -- I listened to him and humored him, because it was fun.
Then we got a new guy. When we hired him, I had been there about four months. On his second day, while my other co-worker was away, he told me straight to my face that I don't have the authority to tell him how to do anything.
Mind you -- I was showing him how to bind a book properly because he was fucking it up royally, to the point where the book was falling apart. I wasn't mad at him, I was simply trying to correct him. He came to me a few days later and complained that I wasn't stocking the soda in the refrigerator properly.
Being the person I am -- who has three jobs as it is -- I stopped caring what he had to say. Until one particular day, in which it was just me and him working. I had had a pretty rough morning at my other job, and we were left that afternoon to bind a lot of books by ourselves, which meant that, as the senior employee, I would be supervising.
At the end of the day, right before we left -- I discovered that he had been binding the books completely wrong, again, and they'd all been sealed in envelopes. If they had gone out that way, we'd have been royally screwed.
So I said, 'We need to open each of these and fix them.' To which he replied, 'You don't have the authority, they're fine as they are.' I'm a relatively calm guy -- I get angry, sure, but never really explode.
I exploded on this guy in a series of profanities and verbal assaults that, by the end of it, he was cowered into his turtle shell and kept repeating, 'Okay, I'm sorry, okay, I'm sorry.'
Unfortunately, the manager happened to overhear this and I wasn't allowed to come in the next day. But honestly, it was completely worth it. Guy was a total tool. - [deleted]
I worked at an asian buffet for a week. I was in charge of desserts and salads; writing recipes, ordering food, etc. On my 7th day of work I went to clean the fridge out and noticed a box of broccoli had fallen on the floor and the broccoli was all over the place, so I picked it up and threw it out.
When the owner saw the broccoli in the garbage, he flew into a rage. He then picked all the broccoli out of the garbage, rinsed it quickly, and placed it back in the fridge. I couldn't believe my eyes. We had it out for about 5 minutes before I walked out. - [deleted]
When I was 21 I worked at a cheesy hotel resort in Phoenix. I had to hustle drinks from the restaurant/bar at the top floor of the 10 story resort to the people at the pool (ground floor obviously).
It was a pretty fun job actually. I got a lot of exercise, the customers were pretty fun/drunk/having a good time, I spent most of my time outside, and I made really good tips. I wasn't too fond of my boss though. She seemed really immature, harping, vain, just kind of c&*ty. But whatever...people are people...
One day I had to serve about 8 women. They were kind of like sorority girls. They got wasted and were super mean to me, made fun of my uniform, made fun of me, would purposely run me by massively staggering their orders, laughing hysterically every time. And of course they stiffed me completely. ZERO tip. Bad day at the office for me.
The next day I went into work and my boss FIRED me for stealing money from those chicks. I didn't steal a thing! I was floored. They told her that I'd left with money and didn't come back with the change (like 15$).
I'd never do that...anyway, she wouldn't give me my last paycheck until I gave her the 'stolen' money. She was such a total jerk about it too.
I went to the bank and got $15 in pennies. I came back into the office and grabbed my last paycheck out of her hand and threw the pennies all over her office. I tried to run out, but she grabbed me by my hair.
I got free but lost a chunk of hair in the process. I'd like to say it felt great...but it didn't. I went home and cried about losing a job that I liked, and the injustice of the world. - mauxly
Not me but a friend. He worked in the same GameStop I did. It was the weekend the Xbox 360 Slim came out. He was scheduled to work that night and the next morning completely alone.
He ended up having something in the neighborhood of 160 people requesting trade-ins (obviously we didn't have the inventory) plus people just streaming in the door. He finally snapped, told everyone to get out, locked the doors and left the keys on the counter. We had a good laugh about that one. - apresmoiledeluge
My worst job to date. I was working as a game tech for an arcade. My job was supposed to be simple things like fixing ticket jams and token counters, but since I had a basic knowledge of computers and electronics I was usually asked to do the more elaborate things that we normally left for my supervisor who was responsible for actual repairs.
It was our busy season and unfortunately we were understaffed. I was asked to work a lock in after having work an open and close shift, but I need the money so I agreed. Before the lock in I was charged with setting the games to free play for the people who paid to stay over night.
By 3 am the owner of the arcade could see that I was physically and mentally exhausted and sent me home early knowing I had the next few days off. I reminded him about the games on free play and he assured me my supervisor would fix them in the morning.
Fast forward to 2 days later I come in for my opening shift to find 4 games still set to free play. I ask the owner what other game techs worked while I was off (since I had trained several on how to change games to and from free play). He informs me that only my supervisor worked while I was off. He asked why and I showed him the games still set to free play.
Irate the owner then confronted my supervisor reprimanding him for the obvious oversight. Jump forward 5 minutes to the owner went back to his business my supervisor calls me to his office and tells me that since I can't be a team player he's going to fire me.
He continues that I should have taken the blame since I was the one who changed them in the first place. Fast forward a few months later I find out that the owner immediately fired my supervisor for firing me and wanted to hire me back since I could do the supervisors job anyway, but I had already found a better job. - ZombieChu
A buddy and I worked at a movie theater. He was working one day as a floor supervisor, which meant he was in charge of cleaning up. So this really old woman trips in the hallway and breaks her hip. It's a big ordeal and the ambulance has to come.
This woman starts claiming that she stepped on a raisinet and that it was the theaters fault. WHO TRIPS ON A CHOCOLATE COVERED RAISIN? So the manager, who was new to the theater, gets worried and decides to suspend my buddy to hopefully make the woman feel better.
My friend was really pissed off about the whole situation and was already getting sick of our new boss so he decides to take a box of raisinets and pourmthem all over the floor in the manager's office.
He then starts stomping around yelling 'Do you see this?! Do you see how they smash when I step on them? It's impossible to trip on a RAISIN!' Fired on the spot. Worth it. - MegaWolf
I was working at a telemarketing place. Horrible job. The company sold those paper rolls you put in debit machines at 5 times the normal price. The pitch was essentially designed to trick the caller into thinking we were the usual supplier and we were just calling to confirm an order. It was selling by lying.
Obviously, I decided it was unethical and I refused to do it. But I didn't tell them that, of course. Instead, I would go into work every day, put on my headset, and pretend to call people.
Sometimes, if a supervisor was nearby, I would actually call people and go through the pitch. On occasion, a caller would fall for it, and I would have to tell them not to buy anything from us. It was great fun. On the fourth or fifth day of work, the head office of this company was raided by the cops.
We didn't have work that day. We came back the next week, and our company had 'a new owner' and a 'new company name.' It was back to business as usual. I think they were a bit distracted with hiding from the authorities, and it took them two weeks to notice that I hadn't done anything the whole time I was there.
Finally, the 'new owner' called me into his office and told me that I hadn't sold anything and that I had to change my attitude or I would be fired. I apologized and said I would try harder.
The next day, I did what I normally did: pretended to call people and drew epic pictures on the back of the calling lists. The boss called me into his office again. He was furious.
So angry that I would DARE to lie to him about trying harder. I have to admit I was a little confused. Did he not realize what kind of company he was running? Anyway, I just smiled at him and walked out. I had successfully acquired enough money to get home for Christmas, so I was quite pleased with myself. - sukitrebek
It wasn't exactly on the spot, but he overheard my calling him a shaved Wookiee while on lunch. I said some other things, really venting. He was two booths behind me at the restaurant...Next day I had all kinds of free time. - seanconnery84
I worked at TigerDirect. I got fired 30 minutes after the store closed as soon as the 'investigation' ended. Someone stole a laptop. They blamed me. Not for stealing it, but for 'aiding' the thief.
This was false. I gave the laptop to the cashier and told her it was for that guy. The guy slipped out of line and said 'I forgot 1 other thing'. Came back with a monitor box and placed it beside the laptop to hide it away from the cashier's PoV.
While she was cashing other people out, he swiped the laptop, walked up the greeter at the door and said 'this is my laptop, I was just getting it repaired'. The greeter let him go and off he went on his merry way.
TigerDirect does not have barcode door detectors. The greeter also got fired at the end of the shift, and he was rehired 5~ months later because he has down-syndrome and was going to sue the store. F that place.
That was my first 'infraction' and was there for 2 years as a Service Technician. Selling laptops wasnt even my job, I was doing the salesman a favor. The same thing would have happened to anyone. But because I TOUCHED THE LAPTOP, I was automatically labelled as an aid in theft.
Unemployment insurance saw through my boss' bullshit reasoning and compensated me for 9 months of same-wage pay. Win. - Akraz