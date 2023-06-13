19 former employees reveal the one mistake that 'ended their career.'

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What one mistake ended your career?' ex-employees everywhere were ready to share the fateful error that led to their premature demise. Welp, time to freshen up the LinkedIn profile.
I was a part time intern making $9 an hour (USD) and my boss asked if I had any plans for the weekend. I had said I was going to buy a new car (very much old and used as that's what I could afford) and he asked if I was buying a brand new car.
My response was that my budget isn't big enough for a new car and a couple weeks later during my 1 year review my manager said they didn't have the work for me and that I was disrespectful for telling the boss I didn't make enough money.
At the time I was living comfortably as a college student just needed different transportation. I tried not to be disrespectful but apparently I was. - Kulee43
I was the assistant director at a summer camp. One of the very last nights was a sleepover night where all of the campers were there, but not all of the regular day staff.
Two of the counsellors were caught drinking beer, and in an attempt to weasel his way out, one of them told the head of the camp that I gave him permission to do so (I most definitely had not).
While I didn’t get fired on the spot or have my year end bonus withheld like the other two, I was told I wouldn’t be asked back again for next year where there had already been talks of me being a full director in the future - Cobrachimkin
I was involved with the secretary. We thought we were both discrete, but everyone knew. To clarify, we had a policy that said coworkers cannot engage in relationships. We broke the rules.
I hated the place and took all the blame yo keep her from getting canned too. It wasn't a full blown relationship yet, we were just starting out. Also, that's all people did was gossip about stuff that was none of their business. - FartedInYourCoffee
I told the truth about a work place accident. They told me if I lied I would still have a job. Basically they wanted to be lied to and not hear the truth or have it brought up. So you would rather employ some one who lies then someone who is honest? - Alert-Appearance-362
Call centre taking a manager call, put the chap on hold and comforted the teammember 'he is a bit of an arsehole isn't he'... Forgot to also put the call on mute and he requested a call recording... Whoops!
Then while on suspension, I broke my leg, and went to my hearing after far too little sleep. When they asked me what the impact of my actions was, I said it was 'crippling.' Far too pleased with that pun to give a f*ck about the outcome.
Spent the next few months coasting through bills selling bits and bats; eventually got into marketing, a win in the long run! - tinkk56
Went on a first date with a girl who turned out to be a horrible person 20mins in, I did what I could to get out of it because she was telling stories about crazy things she’d done and was proud of.
I didn’t pull anything to get out of it, just dodged land mines and asked a ton of questions about her so I could get out of it sooner. Then said I wasn’t feeling the connection and I wanted to be honest so we didn’t waste each others time.
Found out a week later that she contacted my previous employers, because she found my LinkedIn, told them all stories about how I talked a ton of shit about them all. And now I can’t get a reference from my previous 3 jobs… and people I was on good terms with. - FirstFlight
I asked why we are paying people massive salaries who aren't working for us anymore, while most of us haven't seen any increases or bonuses for 5+ years. - Ye_Olde_Pugselot
I sided with the peeps under me as their manager. - ThunderClap449
Caught stealing 2 cigarettes from a colleague's bag. Was on a six-figure salary. Not any more! - Rude-Scholar-469
Had a workplace accident - fall from height. Didn't get fired but broke enough bones that I'll never work in that industry again - Malromen
Browsing for another job while at the job - galaxycactus
I worked in a fast food spot that didn’t have any air conditioning, and there's a workers law where I live that states once it gets to a certain temp in the building they legally can’t stay open. I brought a thermometer to work - alonthestreet
Got a job helping the IT guy who didn't want anyone moving in on his territory (I didn't know this at the time). First thing he asks me is a list of my strengths and weaknesses which I write out and give to him. He takes my list of weaknesses to the boss and convinces him that I shouldn't have been hired, I was fired 10 minutes later. - Captain_Coco_Koala
Sent an email to someone I thought was helping me, threw me under the bus - jarvo30
I sent a scathing email about my boss directly to my boss. It wasn't meant for him. To this day I still have no idea what possessed me to put his name in the address bar. I noticed his name the exact moment I hit send. You have never felt that much panic. - Happy1327
Tried to get better pay for my workers. Corporate did not like that. - Shimariel
Didn't get any sleep the night before (answering calls from a store in need) and did not take the next day off when I needed it. Ended up speaking my mind in front of a corporate liason... - User1239876
I called the boss a c%^t... while talking to her dad. - Rmartin217
Called the HR lady the “angel of death” to a coworker on chat. (HR was in a different state, so any time they came to town we all knew it was most likely to lay off people ). Angel of death came to get me shortly after - michaudra2