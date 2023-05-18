18 of the funniest tweets from employees who are one shift away from rage-quitting.

Working the 40-hour work week, dealing with entitled customers, or counting down the minutes until your shift ends can make anyone one more day away from rage-quitting in a profanity-ridden email...
So, if you could certainly use a cathartic, relatable laugh about the challenges of working for living, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who need a minute to vent about their jobs.
1.
Would you flip burgers for a salary of $350k per year? You would? Damn sounds like people are ok with working, it's the money that's the problem