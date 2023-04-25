22 people reveal the new rule that was enforced because of something they did.

Being the reason that the employee handbook is edited can be humilating, but "no shirt, no shoes, no service (and no rollerblades)" signs are only put up when someone is creative...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What rule was made because of you?" people were ready to share the rules that were instilled because of their attitude, behavior, attire, or overall hilariously weird move.

1.

The place I work used to have unlimited coffee for their employees. Three weeks after I started working, there was a sign above the coffee maker that stated that employees were limited to 3 cups a day. - yourbrainonvape

2.

No aluminum bats on campus. Spanish class Piñata party gone very wrong. Still have the scar. - toptrot

3.

My high school made us leave our backpacks in our lockers because my Spanish teacher tripped over mine and sprained her ankle. She was on crutches and everything. - foureyesoffury

4.

Tarantulas are not permitted on school property - [deleted]

5.