17 people share the worst red flag they've ever noticed about a work environment.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some workplace red flags that scream 'don’t work here?'" people were eager to share the blazing, blaring red flags they noticed during a nightmarish interview or a former gig from hell. Note: when they say, "nobody ever uses their vacation days" run for the nearest hill.
If you get asked in interviews about how you deal with workplace conflict and how you get along with difficult personalities. If they’re asking about how you deal with difficult customers, that’s one thing. If they basically ask how you handle a toxic work environment, it’s going to be a toxic work environment. I very naively learned this the hard way. - nosuchthingasa_
When the ad says they're looking for a "Team Player." Every single company I have ever worked for, bar none, that has asked for a "Team Player" has now left me taking that to mean: "Someone who can be as dishonest as we are, just to make the Sale or keep the Lie alive." No thanks. I'm not corruptible and will always stay honest, thank you very much. - nsvxheIeuc3h2uddh3h1