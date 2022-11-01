17 people share the worst red flag they've ever noticed about a work environment.

Noticing workplace red flags can be tough when you haven't been burned before by a "live to work" job, but after one boss tells you that the staff is a "happy family," you'll never work for free on a holiday as a "favor" ever again....

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some workplace red flags that scream 'don’t work here?'" people were eager to share the blazing, blaring red flags they noticed during a nightmarish interview or a former gig from hell. Note: when they say, "nobody ever uses their vacation days" run for the nearest hill.

1.

If you get asked in interviews about how you deal with workplace conflict and how you get along with difficult personalities. If they’re asking about how you deal with difficult customers, that’s one thing. If they basically ask how you handle a toxic work environment, it’s going to be a toxic work environment. I very naively learned this the hard way. - nosuchthingasa_

2.