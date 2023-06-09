23 servers share the absolute weirdest request they ever received from a customer.

Working as a bartender or server can be a harrowing journey of fake-smiling, juggling a remarkle amount of entitlement, and learning the hard way that the customer is almost never right...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Servers at restaurants, what's the strangest thing someone's asked for?' people who have worked in the service industry were ready to share moments from the weirdest and most unforgettable shifts. No, ma'am, we actually can't cook a pizza-free pizza for your dog. Sorry, we don't serve ketchup-flavored ice cream at this taco truck.

1.

Flava Flav came in to the restaurant I worked at. It was a fancy seafood place. He ordered just a plate of cucumbers for himself, everyone else at his table ordered normal things. I’m guessing he maybe doesn’t like seafood?

Hilarious. Yes, he wore a giant clock chain and he let the staff take pics with him as he said “Flava Flav!” Really nice guy. - janeusmaximus

2.