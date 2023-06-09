23 servers share the absolute weirdest request they ever received from a customer.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Servers at restaurants, what's the strangest thing someone's asked for?' people who have worked in the service industry were ready to share moments from the weirdest and most unforgettable shifts. No, ma'am, we actually can't cook a pizza-free pizza for your dog. Sorry, we don't serve ketchup-flavored ice cream at this taco truck.
Flava Flav came in to the restaurant I worked at. It was a fancy seafood place. He ordered just a plate of cucumbers for himself, everyone else at his table ordered normal things. I’m guessing he maybe doesn’t like seafood?
Hilarious. Yes, he wore a giant clock chain and he let the staff take pics with him as he said “Flava Flav!” Really nice guy. - janeusmaximus
I had this couple come in with their own tea set. The man asked me if had a few minutes to 'learn a few things'? They were the second table sat so I humored him. He showed me a very specific way of steeping and pouring the tea over a sugar cube and had me try it a couple times with water.
The whole thing was sort of neat. He then asked if I would mind serving them their tea this very particular way. They were super kind, even tough the man had sort of an intense vibe to him. I filled the pot with hot water carried it out like he showed me and poured their cups of tea exactly how he showed me. He seemed extra pleased but never said a word or even looked at me.
It was no problem and I felt super fancy doing it. I did refill their tea one time while they were there, and he also asked that I keep his wife's water glass full at all times. I knew it was going to be a good table when the first time I came by and refilled her water glass and inquired if they needed any more tea, the man handed me $20 and sort of dismissed me. He did it twice more that afternoon.
At the end they paid with no tip (I thought) but $60 and a cool lesson was enough for me. My manager found me about an hour later and handed me and envelope and said they told him they only will come in when I am working from now on. The envelope had $100, business card, and hand written thank you note.
Apparently they had put this request up for many fine dining places and I was the only to get it right and do it 'graciously.' It was very odd, because after the first lesson they treated me as if I was almost invisible, backed up by the fact they didn't tip me in person.
On every return trip it was the same. If you didn't know the deal they would seem like cold aholes, but they tipped really well and I treated them like VIPs every time. - Sub_pup
House salad.... Hold the lettuce and all other vegetables. Extra croutons, extra cheese, extra dressing. Literally a plate of croutons cheese and dressing. - jsphwllr
This man told me he couldn’t have anything that has been “ground up” at some point. So like, can’t use anything with flour in it. Not because the gluten, but because it was made small at one point. My man, that is not a thing. - Saltyseabanshee
'Chicken is vegetarian.' Lady orders pizza with chicken, for the table. Rest of the table argued with her that they're vegetarians. She can have chicken on her own pizza with chicken.
She replied chicken is vegetarian...refused to understand that her friends were trying to get a vegetarian meal - Sunless_Tatooine
I used to work at olive garden. there was a lady that would come in at least once a week and she was dubbed by us staff as 'pepperoncini lady.'
She would want you to open a new bag of the pepperoncini's we used in the salads and pour out the juice in a cup, she would literally straight up drink the juice. she would also get a bowl of pepperoncinis and just eat them. - himechans
'Can I have the chicken salad please, but instead of corn I want peppers, instead of raisins, dates, and instead of pineapple, apple. Ah, and no chicken, thank you!' - wooldoor2
Chili dog, sub chicken noodle soup for chili. She took a bite and said 'oh, I made a mistake.' - pollyp0cketpussy
A whole bottle of fish sauce. And they used the whole bottle of fish sauce. - Jackal209
A grilled cheese, atkins style (this was like early 2000s). My boss told me to microwave 3 slices of cheese and charge her $8 for it. She was thrilled - jjwax
Guy came in with a large group, must’ve had a recent surgery or something cause he asked for his meal to be blended. He ordered a lasagna … - rainysunbun
Had someone visibly offended that their glass of wine didn't have ice. After I get her a mug of ice to pour it over, she asked for sugar packets which she stirred into it. I could she still wasn't enjoying it and offered to get her a soft drink instead. She gladly let me swap it for some lemonade. - craigfwynne
We had a woman send a grilled chicken salad back because it was cold. So we cooked some new chicken and made sure to send it back while still warm. She sent it back again. The entire salad wasn't hot enough for her. We microwaved her salad. She ate it. I don't know man. - Honestnt
A middle aged lady insisted she didn’t like soda water or sparkling water so instead asked for a white wine spritzer without the white wine… there are two ingredients to a white wine spritzer. White wine and soda water. - rohothemadlad
A tablecloth! A gentleman shat himself at a booth and asked for a tablecloth so he could walk out with it wrapped around him, I still serve him to this day and that was around 15yrs ago, no shame. Back he comes once a week. We never asked about getting the tablecloth back… - mrfancypantsssss
I had a regular that wanted their Tiramisu served hot. - Jaytweak37
Jaegermeister + Tabasco + whipped cream + Pepper - ExperienceTimely9885
I once had a lady ask for chicken medium rare. I told her we can’t do that and she responded with, “But they do it at other restaurants for me.” I promptly told her to go to other restaurants then. I ain’t catching that lawsuit. - Strasshole13
I work at Dominos. Asked a guy if he wanted any toppings on his pizza, and he 100% seriously asked me “do you guys have coconut?” - Mr_TigerZ
I was at a salad bar and a lady put lettuce on her plate and then covered it in ice. She ate it with a fork, attempting to stab the ice like croutons. No one else seemed to notice. She was chatting with the staff like any regular would. I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone!- souponastick
When I was cooking in the military, someone requested a BLT sandwich but with no Bacon or Tomato. He wasnt kidding, he just wanted bread and lettuce. - Xiegfried16
The other night I had a girl ask if the chef would manually take the bones out of the chicken wings. Of course, the chef said no because of hygiene, so one of her friends offered to do it for her. - PipesyJade
Once a very thin, middle aged woman came in. She couldn't have weighed more than 100 pounds soaking wet. She asked what our biggest steak was. I told her it was the 24 oz. rib eye.
She said, 'okay I'll have that.' Our steaks came with two sides, so I asked which ones she'd like. She said 'I don't want sides.' I told her they were included in the price, and she still refused them.
I bring out her steak and she begins eating. She's about a third of the way through when I ask, 'How is everything?' She says, 'Great. Bring me another steak.' I say 'Is there anything wrong with that one?' She says, 'No, it's great. I want a second one.'
I go back to the chef and tell him, and he couldn't believe it. But we served her another steak. She ate all 48 oz. of steak and left me a $40 tip. - shadowgnome396