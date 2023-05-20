17-year-old girl asks, 'WIBTA if I reported a co-worker for tickling my side?' Updated!

This just happened today and I’m not sure how to react. This is my (17 F) first job and this has never happened to me before. Also, I’m on mobile so I apologize for that.

I work at a local grocery store. I only started a month and a half ago. Most of the people there are friendly, but one of my co-workers seemed more friendly than the others. He’s an older guy who has been there for years. Earlier today, while I was clocking out and getting my things, he came up to me and tickled my side while I was bent over.

He didn’t grab my boob or anything and it only lasted for about two seconds. It did make me feel uncomfortable however.