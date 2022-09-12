20 employees share the worst secret they discovered while working in their industry.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s a trade secret you know from working the industry?" people were ready to reveal their favorite tricks of the trade and insider information of the workplace.
If you call a call center of any kind, and the person you're talking to puts you on hold with no hold music, they can hear everything you're saying. I worked in an insurance call center when I was really young. I had so many people accidentally confess to insurance fraud that way. - ayarbee
Worked in high end golf clubs for years- almost all politicians register their handicap scores under a false name. The USGA handicap records are technically public information, and people would be pretty pissed if they knew how much time these guys actually spend playing golf. -lowmack92