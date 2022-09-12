20 employees share the worst secret they discovered while working in their industry.

The head chef is a microwave with a mustache, the customer definitely isn't "always right," and we're not going to the back room to "check" we're just standing there for ten seconds before emerging with a "sorry looks like we're out..."

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s a trade secret you know from working the industry?" people were ready to reveal their favorite tricks of the trade and insider information of the workplace.

1.

If you call a call center of any kind, and the person you're talking to puts you on hold with no hold music, they can hear everything you're saying. I worked in an insurance call center when I was really young. I had so many people accidentally confess to insurance fraud that way. - ayarbee

2.