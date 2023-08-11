18 people share the most 'fireable' thing they've seen someone do and stay employed.

Getting fired over a careless mistake or unhinged customer interaction happens to the best of us, but severely messing up on the clock and miraculously keeping your job is a staff story for the books...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the most fireable thing you have seen someone do at work that didn’t get them fired?' people were ready to share the workplace incidents they'll never forget.

1.

'What are you gonna do? Fire me? I'm your only line cook that'll take 3 waiters, a bus boy, and the dish washer with me if I leave!' I was the dish washer. - EshoWarCry

2.

When I worked retail, I once challenged a customer to step outside and fight. The customer - I'll never forget this - said, 'Dude, you're at work,' and walked out, shaking his head. Sometimes the customer is right! - Brand_Ex2001

3.