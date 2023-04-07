6 unbelievable stories about bosses not giving employees a sick day and regretting it.

Everyone should have paid sick leave regardless of their job type. If there's one thing we should have learned from the pandemic is that when you're sick, you need to stay home, and your finances shouldn't suffer because of it. Unfortunately, it seems like not all businesses have learned that lesson.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Antiwork Subreddit, people shared some stories about their bosses refusing to give them sick time.

They write:

1. AccomplishedLaw49 says:

As the title says. I’m sick and have been all week. I’ll get fired if I don’t show up for my scheduled shifts, and my boss will try and force me to work more hours this week, too, because I dared to take off a day for being sick as a dog.