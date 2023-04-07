6 unbelievable stories about bosses not giving employees a sick day and regretting it.

Everyone should have paid sick leave regardless of their job type. If there's one thing we should have learned from the pandemic is that when you're sick, you need to stay home, and your finances shouldn't suffer because of it. Unfortunately, it seems like not all businesses have learned that lesson.
1. AccomplishedLaw49 says:
As the title says. I’m sick and have been all week. I’ll get fired if I don’t show up for my scheduled shifts, and my boss will try and force me to work more hours this week, too, because I dared to take off a day for being sick as a dog.
I have a fever and a severe cough and passed out once today. It was not going great so far. I just threw up, too, almost in front of patrons, and I can feel it returning. I told my boss I might need to leave, so can she please find someone to cover for me?