7 year olds on the world's most adorable first date make everyone's night.

tortoisepuck
I work in an upscale restaurant. During my shift tonight, the hostess came up to me to inform me they were about to double seat me, because one table was parents and the other were their kids on a date.
They wanted to be at a different table so their “parents wouldn’t embarrass” them, but their parents wanted to be nearby to supervise it and easily cover the check. So they double sat me.
I went to the parent’s table first to make sure we were all on the same page, and they told me the kids could order whatever they want and then I turned to go to the kid’s and tonight is homecoming in my town, so I assumed it was going to be high schoolers, but I walked up to these two 7 year old kids just sitting at a high top.
They had kids menus and were just giggling away, their feet dangling like crazy. I asked if I could get them something to drink. The little boy was like “After her!” I asked if I could get any appetizers started for them, and the boy ordered Mussels. Like wine broth, shallots, PEI Mussels. And a side of toast, for the broth.
They ate every single piece. When I asked them how it was, the girl told me she had never had mussels before in her WHOLE LIFE and he convinced her to try them and she loved them. And he was just beaming.
I went to the parents table and told them their kids are incredibly mature and so cute, and they told me the two were the same age, and have always lived on the same street. So they have grown up together, and have always had this crush on each other.
They both got chicken tenders and fries for their dinners. And they ordered our dessert special to share, a seasonal crème brûlée, to finish off the evening. They captured everyone’s hearts so much that (with parental approval, of course) my manager gave them half glasses of a zero-proof champagne to toast with, with little strawberries on the glasses.
They joked with the food runner. They complimented my service. They ate every bit of everything, and drank every bit of that sparkling grape juice. They conversed the whole time, and giggled. I got talking with one of the moms as they were cashing out about it.
You would think having a crush on each other would make them shy, but the conversation was literally nonstop. And it was the cutest thing.
Edit to add that I had another couple sitting at the high-top next to them, this one in their 50’s. They finished their meals as the kids got their Mussels delivered. They cashed out with me.
But then, they flagged me down to ask if it was okay if they reopened it, solely because they wanted to keep listening to the kids. So they ended up getting another appetizer, dessert, and coffees. And it just made my night.
firstfrontiers
This post, including your edit, is the cutest thing I have ever read on Reddit! I was smiling through the whole thing, what an incredibly wholesome thing to be a part of!!
tortoisepuck
It was really sweet to be a part of! After I cashed them out, like I said I was talking to the parents, and I told them I appreciated them coming out to eat tonight and that their kids genuinely made my night better.
spicyevilapplepie
what an adorable read :,) wonder what their story will be as they grow up together.
Top-Philosophy-5791
You're a great story teller, and I love ya for telling us this one. I can see the whole thing in my mind's eye.
ellefemme35
So I’ve had a rough couple days. This brought me to tears for the hundredth time today, but in a good way. Thanks for sharing this story.
NYerInTex
This is the story we didn’t know we needed to hear.