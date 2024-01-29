'AITA for not wanting to work with coworker who took pics of me with my extramarital partner?' UPDATED

In general, it's nice to keep work separate from your home life. But that's a lot harder to do when you have nosy coworkers.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for going to HR after his coworker sent a bunch of pictures of him to his wife. He wrote:

"AITAH for not wanting to work with coworker who followed me and took pictures of me with my extramarital partner?"

So first off I never cheated on my wife. We have an open marriage. We each have our own extramarital partners that we see together and/or by ourselves. My coworkers all know I’m married as wife accompanies me to work events, but they did not know about our open marriage. A few months ago my wife told me she got sent a bunch of pictures from my coworker, Jordan.