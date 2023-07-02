Baker can't stand working with disabled coworker, gets a wake up. AITA? UPDATED

What I left out was the fact that this coworker is incredibly kind and good natured, and while she doesn’t do her job well she is a great person that myself and my other coworkers like having around. We have grown incredibly fond of her, so I do not want to have her fired as frustrating as she is.

At the time of making the original post, I had very little knowledge about disability services and what that entails. A plethora of individuals with disability knowledge came out of the woodwork and informed me of a few things:

1: My boss is likely getting a tax break for having her work here and is getting a portion of her income federally subsidized

2: she should have access to vocational programs to help her develop job skills

3: based on my description of her working, my boss has totally mismanaged her.