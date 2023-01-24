Boss asks if he was wrong for suggesting kosher restaurant to include Jewish employee.

AITA for trying to be more inclusive of a coworker by choosing a kosher restaurant for a group lunch?

I’m very frustrated with how this turned out. I was trying to do a good thing. No good dead… right? I’m in management. I transferred departments a couple months back. I like my new team, we’re very diverse, which is refreshing.

Immediately though, I was concerned over one individual who I will call Noam. He’s been an employee here for over a decade, yet he’s the odd one out.

We give our team members options to work from home. Noam takes full advantage of this policy when there is not a mandatory in-person meeting. His work is always complete, so it’s is fine, but I can sense he’s reluctant to participate in our workplace culture. It was my little project to get him more involved. This proved difficult.