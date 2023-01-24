Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Boss asks if he was wrong for suggesting kosher restaurant to include Jewish employee.

Boss asks if he was wrong for suggesting kosher restaurant to include Jewish employee.

Amy Goldberg
Jan 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM
ADVERTISING

AITA for trying to be more inclusive of a coworker by choosing a kosher restaurant for a group lunch?

I’m very frustrated with how this turned out. I was trying to do a good thing. No good dead… right? I’m in management. I transferred departments a couple months back. I like my new team, we’re very diverse, which is refreshing.

Immediately though, I was concerned over one individual who I will call Noam. He’s been an employee here for over a decade, yet he’s the odd one out.

We give our team members options to work from home. Noam takes full advantage of this policy when there is not a mandatory in-person meeting. His work is always complete, so it’s is fine, but I can sense he’s reluctant to participate in our workplace culture. It was my little project to get him more involved. This proved difficult.

When I asked simple questions, what’s your wife do, how long have you lived here, etc., he would get cagey. I tried encouraging him to get food with us, etc. My grandparents are immigrants and I saw how they often felt othered especially about food, so I like try try all sorts of restaurants with the team.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content